TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

