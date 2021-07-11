TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $195.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFM. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

