TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,800 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

