TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $31.92 on Thursday. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

