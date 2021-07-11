Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Target were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $248.58 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $250.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,131 shares of company stock worth $7,901,571. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.