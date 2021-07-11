Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $132.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

TSM stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,112.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,364,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

