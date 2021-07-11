Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSM. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $625.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

