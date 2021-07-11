T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.52.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

