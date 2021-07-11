SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.88. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,633 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

