Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $135.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.40 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Switch posted sales of $126.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $554.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $578.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $625.55 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $686.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,540,473 shares of company stock worth $30,874,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH stock remained flat at $$21.12 during trading on Monday. 1,160,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,148. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

