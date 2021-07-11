Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIOVF. DNB Markets lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SEB Equities lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $436.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

