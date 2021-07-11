Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 350.40 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 359 ($4.69). 91,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 373,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361.50 ($4.72).

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £615.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.34.

In other Sumo Group news, insider David Wilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £35,400 ($46,250.33). Also, insider Carl Cavers bought 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

Sumo Group Company Profile (LON:SUMO)

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

