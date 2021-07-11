Summit Street Capital Management LLC Sells 50,116 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,116 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,283,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 818,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,443. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.80. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

