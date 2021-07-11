Summit Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 3.3% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $251,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.74. 15,441,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,635,166. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,858,359 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

