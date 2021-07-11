Summit Street Capital Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,837 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for about 2.3% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 79,911 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. 593,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

