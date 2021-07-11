Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Financial Comparison

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sumco and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 8.25% 6.80% 4.08% FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sumco and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 1 1 1 3.00 FTC Solar 0 2 5 1 2.88

FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $14.31, indicating a potential upside of 26.88%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Sumco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumco and FTC Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.73 billion 2.65 $246.43 million $1.64 30.38 FTC Solar $187.35 million 5.08 N/A N/A N/A

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

Summary

Sumco beats FTC Solar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

