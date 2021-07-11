Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $990.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 8.92%. Research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suburban Propane Partners (SPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.