Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 201,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 620,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. Analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SBBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.