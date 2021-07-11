Streamity Price Up 25.4% This Week (STM)

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Streamity has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Streamity has a total market cap of $818,994.21 and approximately $14.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.53 or 0.00875286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Streamity Coin Profile

Streamity (STM) is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. Streamity’s official website is stm.club . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Streamity’s official message board is medium.com/@streamityorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

Buying and Selling Streamity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamity using one of the exchanges listed above.

