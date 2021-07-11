Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAUHY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $85.00 on Thursday. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

