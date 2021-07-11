STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Raised to Buy at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.67.

STM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 1,662,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 797,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after buying an additional 1,032,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $44,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

