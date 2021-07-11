Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.32.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of MMX stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $752.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.