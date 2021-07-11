Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after buying an additional 114,338 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,025,000 after buying an additional 72,754 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

