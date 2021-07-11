Stifel Financial Corp Buys 63,259 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 504.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 598.4% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 168,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 144,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,984,000 after acquiring an additional 799,801 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

