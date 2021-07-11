Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $313,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

LFUS stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

