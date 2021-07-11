Steven D. Fitz Sells 3,069 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven D. Fitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Steven D. Fitz sold 30 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $654.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven D. Fitz sold 16,916 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $372,152.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Steven D. Fitz sold 50,311 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,106,842.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $96,800.00.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.58. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

