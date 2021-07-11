STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $34,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.24. The company had a trading volume of 439,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,384. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.61. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

