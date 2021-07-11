Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,250 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.08% of Veritex worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.47. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

