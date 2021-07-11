Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,921 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth $2,822,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth $911,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth $4,625,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth $3,986,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 530,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.