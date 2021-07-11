Stephens Inc. AR Buys 190 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,282,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,419,000 after buying an additional 59,593 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intuit by 52.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,559,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $503.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.70. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $508.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

