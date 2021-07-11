Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Stellantis stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Bpifrance SA bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $455,870,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

