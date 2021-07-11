SteepCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $61,529.28 and approximately $22.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.01304956 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000107 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

