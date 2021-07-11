Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 45,728 shares.The stock last traded at $28.76 and had previously closed at $28.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $666.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

