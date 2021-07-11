Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $68.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $13,745,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $5,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

