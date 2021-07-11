Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.14

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.14 and last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 958307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

SLL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.29. The firm has a market cap of C$837.91 million and a P/E ratio of -28.84. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.0097222 EPS for the current year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.