SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,580.71 ($20.65).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, raised SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08). Also, insider Helen M. Mahy purchased 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

Shares of LON SSE traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,529 ($19.98). 1,440,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,522.04. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,149.01 ($15.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company has a market capitalization of £15.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

