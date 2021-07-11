Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($3.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

SAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after buying an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after purchasing an additional 561,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 121,712 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $31,962,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

