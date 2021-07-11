Source Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of TLT traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.53. 14,483,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,235,915. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.83.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

