Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $141.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,356,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,031. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

