Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 898 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,764,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,656. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

