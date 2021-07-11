Societe Generale Upgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Buy

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $189.29 on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $189.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.85.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. Analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

