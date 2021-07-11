Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company's objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro's products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMSI. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of SMSI opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $270.66 million, a PE ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,951 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at $3,474,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 41.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 377,379 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

