SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given a C$30.50 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

TSE SRU.UN opened at C$30.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.49 and a 12-month high of C$30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

