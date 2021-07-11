SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of analysts have commented on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $999,000.

SGH stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 2,088,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

