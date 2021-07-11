Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.86. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

