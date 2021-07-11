SingularityNET Trading Up 25.2% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $198.74 million and $3.55 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00872962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005408 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

