SIGHT SCIENCES, INC. Plans $150 Million IPO for July 15th (SGHT)

SIGHT SCIENCES, INC. (SGHT) plans to raise $150 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 7,000,000 shares at $20.00-$23.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, SIGHT SCIENCES, INC. generated $29.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $37.7 million. SIGHT SCIENCES, INC. has a market cap of $908.4 million.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Piper Sandler acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

SIGHT SCIENCES, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our mission is to transform ophthalmology and optometry through the development and commercialization of proprietary devices that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases. Our currently marketed products, the OMNI Surgical System, or OMNI, and the TearCare System, or TearCare, target two of the world’s most prevalent and underserved eye diseases, glaucoma and dry eye disease, or DED, respectively. Glaucoma, a group of chronic, often asymptomatic, diseases that damage the optic nerve, is the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. Primary open-angle glaucoma, or POAG, is the most prevalent form of glaucoma. Dry eye complaints are the most common reason for a patient visit to an eye doctor and DED symptoms have a significant impact on the quality of life and productivity of patients. If left untreated, DED can be extremely painful, leading to permanent cornea damage and vision impairment. We estimate the annual addressable U.S. market opportunities for OMNI and TearCare are approximately $6 billion and approximately $10 billion, respectively, while 2020 U.S. manufacturer revenues in the surgical glaucoma and DED markets were approximately $350 million and $2.4 billion, respectively, demonstrating that currently available solutions have not addressed a large part of the market need. OMNI is a handheld, single-use, therapeutic device that allows ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure, or IOP, in adult glaucoma patients with a safe and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, or MIGS. The FDA has authorized the use of OMNI for reducing IOP in all adult POAG patients both by itself on a standalone basis, which we refer to as Standalone procedures, or in combination with cataract procedures, which we refer to as Combination Cataract procedures. TearCare is a technologically sophisticated system which utilizes a wearable, open-eye design to apply localized heat to eyelids in an anatomically customized way. “.

SIGHT SCIENCES, INC. was founded in 2010 and has 184 employees. The company is located at 4040 Campbell Ave, Suite 100 Menlo Park CA 94025 and can be reached via phone at 877-266-1144 or on the web at http://www.sightsciences.com/.

