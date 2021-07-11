Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.02. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$23.85, with a volume of 107,998 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.85 million and a P/E ratio of -12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.88.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$136.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.2010933 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$292,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at C$897,639.80. Also, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total transaction of C$27,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,403.68. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,308 shares of company stock worth $326,633.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.