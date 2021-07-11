SHIELD Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $102,860.54 and $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,354.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,084.37 or 0.06249105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.12 or 0.01475429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00396794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00145037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.84 or 0.00626115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00411682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00318940 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

