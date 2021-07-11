SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 7,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,950 shares in the company, valued at $838,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,688. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VCRA opened at $41.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,027.25 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

